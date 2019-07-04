

CTV Vancouver Island





A passenger ferry between the West Shore and downtown Victoria is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Colwood councillors approved a location for a ferry terminal in Royal Bay at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, but it's far from a done deal.

Plans for a massive mixed-use development at Royal Bay have changed to incorporate a potential passenger ferry terminal.

If approved, the ferry would likely connect to Ship Point in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

The planned terminal must still be voted on at a meeting of Colwood council and requires the ascent of the provincial government.

"I can say without reservation that it is something that thoroughly resonates with our public, so it does behoove us to explore this to its fullest potential," said one Colwood staffer at the committee meeting.

The Royal Bay development already includes a planned marina.

BC Ferries and the developer of the Royal Bay project shared the cost of the pre-feasibility study for the West Shore ferry route.

While the plan remains very much in the pre-feasibility stage, the ferry route has been added to the province's South Island Transportation plan, which will be reviewed over the coming months.