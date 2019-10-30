FREDERICTON - Civilian employees on military bases across Canada plan to stage information pickets this week to draw attention to their efforts to close a pay gap.

Cathy O'Kane, vice-president of the Union of National Defence Employees, says members will be handing out flyers in front of their workplaces Thursday morning.

She says salaries are inconsistent from one base to another, and her members are paid about 30 per cent less than the core federal public service for the same jobs.

The union has about 700 members who work as administrative or operational support staff at 10 military bases across Canada.

Nine of the locals are currently in contract negotiations, while talks at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier in Quebec have reached an impasse.

O'Kane says the pay gap is a key issue in the negotiations.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.