Firefighters say a Victoria woman was forced to save her own home after a cigarette was left smouldering in a recycling bin.

Just after midnight Thursday, fire crews were called to the 1100-block of Kings Road for reports of a deck on fire.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered a woman battling the blaze with a garden hose. Firefighters took over for the flustered homeowner and quickly extinguished the growing blaze.

“She is really lucky,” Battalion Chief Greg Batters told CTV News. “She is fortunate that she woke, and her quick action helped stop the fire from spreading to the entire home.”

While firefighters are applauding the homeowner for getting out of the house and beginning to spray water on the flames they also say it was a blaze she likely started.

According to an initial investigation, the flames were sparked by a cigarette which was put out on a piece of cardboard in a recycling bin. Firefighters believe the woman herself improperly extinguished the cigarette and then went to bed. “It was discarded without proper due care and attention,” said Batters. “The weather is cranking up with the heat and things are drying out quickly.”

While investigators say the fire was accidental in nature, they also say it should serve as a reminder of how important it is to ensure all smoking materials are put out before you walk away.

Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000 dollars.