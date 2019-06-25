

Sandra Hall, CFAX 1070





Shawnigan Lake RCMP are dealing with a tragedy after a child was fatally struck in a driveway Tuesday.

Officers were reportedly called to a report of a child struck in the driveway of a residence in Cobble Hill at 11:45 a.m.

While police initially reported the scene as a residence on Maynard Avenue, officers in Cobble Hill later said the incident happened at a residence near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Fisher Road, where a large police presence remained Tuesday evening.

Upon arrival, BC Ambulance and fire crews were already on scene and attempting lifesaving efforts, however the child succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

RCMP say evidence at this time does not indicate any impairment on part of the driver, but the collision is still under investigation.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP frontline members are currently being assisted by Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services.

RCMP Victim Services is working with the family.