VICTORIA -- While the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing high school graduates from enjoying official grad ceremonies, CTV News Vancouver Island wants to help celebrate this year's group.

We've created a photo gallery of this year's class and want to include you or your loved one who is graduating. Students can dress in their caps and gowns or casual clothes.

Please email your photos to Class of 2020 and include the graduate's name and a brief message.

Congratulations to this year's graduates!