Police in Victoria are looking for the owner of some hard-earned cash.

The undisclosed amount of money was found by a Good Samaritan in the 900-block of Yates Street on Sunday, police said in a tweet.

But not just anyone will be able to claim it.

"There are distinguishing elements to the cash will need to be described to claim," said police.

Anyone who thinks they lost a wad of money over the weekend is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.