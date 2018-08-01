

CTV Vancouver Island





The man accused of sexually abusing patients at a Victoria care hospital made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Amado Ceniza, 39, faces eight charges including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability related to alleged incidents at Aberdeen Hospital on Hillside Avenue.

Court documents show the alleged incidents all took place between July 1 and July 15 of this year.

Ceniza, a registered care aide, was suspended from his job as soon as staff became aware of the allegations against him.

In court Wednesday, Ceniza's case was quickly adjourned to Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

While Ceniza has acquired legal counsel, he has yet to enter a plea.

There has been no confirmation of exactly what the nature or extent of the alleged assaults were at the facility.

Police said last week they've spoken with three victims but suspect there could be more, and have asked any potential victims to call them at 250-995-7654.