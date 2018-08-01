Care aide accused of sexually assaulting patients makes first court appearance
Amada Ceniza, who is accused of sexually assaulting patients at a Victoria care facility, is seen outside the Victoria courthouse as he made his first court appearance Wed., Aug. 1, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:08AM PDT
The man accused of sexually abusing patients at a Victoria care hospital made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.
Amado Ceniza, 39, faces eight charges including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability related to alleged incidents at Aberdeen Hospital on Hillside Avenue.
Court documents show the alleged incidents all took place between July 1 and July 15 of this year.
Ceniza, a registered care aide, was suspended from his job as soon as staff became aware of the allegations against him.
In court Wednesday, Ceniza's case was quickly adjourned to Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.
While Ceniza has acquired legal counsel, he has yet to enter a plea.
There has been no confirmation of exactly what the nature or extent of the alleged assaults were at the facility.
Police said last week they've spoken with three victims but suspect there could be more, and have asked any potential victims to call them at 250-995-7654.