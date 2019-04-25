Car crashes into wall of Victoria bakery
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:50AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 12:37PM PDT
There were no injuries reported after a car crashed into the exterior wall of a Victoria bakery Thursday morning.
The white sedan, which had an Island Health decal on the side, slammed into Wildfire Bakery on Quadra Street.
A bakery manager said staff inside the building at the time heard a loud bang.
Police and paramedics were on scene as of 10:30 a.m.
It's unclear what caused the crash.