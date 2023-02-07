Canada's first electric RCMP cruiser arrives on Vancouver Island

The RCMP's first fully electric police cruiser has entered service in Langford, B.C.

The shiny new Tesla Model Y was unveiled Tuesday and will be used by the West Shore RCMP on southern Vancouver Island.

Mounties say the vehicle is expected to reduce carbon emissions and the cost of fuel and maintenance compared to standard police vehicles.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the average cost of fuel and maintenance for one of their cruisers was $11,100 in 2020, with prices rising alongside inflation since then.

"This is the first ever fully electric RCMP police vehicle and we’re proud to be piloting it here in the West Shore detachment," said Supt. Todd Preston of the West Shore RCMP in a statement.

The West Shore RCMP is expecting to receive two more electric vehicles later this year, including a Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV and Ford F-150 truck.

Mounties say the use of electric vehicles is "not a one size fits all approach" for different detachments across the country, since the RCMP work in a variety of regions.

Electric vehicles may not be tenable in northern regions, for example, according to the RCMP.

The early roll out of electric vehicles in the West Shore will be used by RCMP on a national level to see how electric vehicles perform, and where to best implement them.

"Our geography and mild winter weather make this an ideal test environment," said Preston.

While the new electric vehicle is the first to be used by the RCMP, other local police departments in Canada have introduced electric cars to their fleets, including in Oak Bay, B.C., and in Bridgewater, N.S.