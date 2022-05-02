Oak Bay police showcase electric patrol vehicle
The Oak Bay Police Department has offered a look into what it says is the first marked electric cop car in Greater Victoria.
The electric vehicle (EV) is a patrol car, and the police department has operated it for about two months.
Deputy Chief Mark Fisher says the vehicle is popular among staff, and is part of the police department's goal to reduce its carbon footprint.
"It's very quiet for patrol, which is great in the community, particularly at night," he said. "The members like driving it."
Fisher says the plan is to eventually transition the entire Oak Bay police fleet into electric vehicles.
Further north, police in Langford plan to introduce a Tesla electric vehicle into its patrol fleet.
West Shore RCMP say they'll be the first RCMP detachment in the country to use a Tesla vehicle, which is expected to arrive sometime later this year.
An artist's rendering of a Tesla Model Y that is being outfitted for the West Shore RCMP.
