A Mountie in Nanaimo is sporting a black eye and some bumps and bruises but nothing serious, thanks in part to the selfless acts of some weekend motorists.

Nanaimo RCMP say the officer was responding to a disturbance call at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday on Rutherford Road near Highway 19A.

The Mountie came upon a woman behaving erratically and wearing only a bathing suit. When the officer tried to detain her, her male friend intervened and began punching the officer.

The Mountie and the man ended up rolling on the ground, exchanging punches. The suspect broke free and tried to flee but was met by some passing drivers who came to the officer’s aid.

One of those who came to help was Kiefer Hargraves, who was on his way to Canadian Tire when he saw the altercation from his truck.

"I saw the commotion between the two vehicles – there was about four car lengths between them – and it was the officer on his back with what appeared to be quite a larger gentleman on top of him hitting him in his face," Hargraves told CTV News.

"I slammed on my brakes."

Just then, a black Mustang also pulled up alongside the altercation, he said.

"I checked the bad guy for any kind of weapons on him, instinctively. I also checked the cop's belt to make sure his gun was still snapped in," he said.

The other passerby was punched by the suspect, who then started to run, he said.

"I kicked into high gear and chased after him. We got just over the median into oncomig traffic," he said. "I jumped on the guy's back and put him in a chokehold."

Hargraves and the suspect fell to the ground, scraping up his arm. The two wrestled on the ground until other bystanders were able to come and subdue the suspect.

The officer was then able to handcuff the suspect and place him under arrest for assaulting an officer and a civilian.

The 38-year-old woman who ran off during the fight was found by other officers nearby and taken to hospital for an assessment.

The 33-year-old suspect male was released Saturday night with a promise to appear in court April 9.

“Some of the bystanders got a little banged up, which is unfortunate, but it’s sure nice to know that when the fight is on, our community members have our back,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

This is the second incident in less than a week in which Nanaimo bystanders have intervened in a violent altercation.

Five bystanders intervened when a 30-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly in a Nanaimo park on Wednesday, March 27.

"We want to acknowledge the fact that the five bystanders probably saved this woman's life. Without their assistance, it would have been terrible," O'Brien said after the incident.

"We don't expect people to do this, but they reacted accordingly and they saved her life."