Bus routes cancelled or altered in Greater Victoria due to snow

Snowy conditions are impacting several travel operators on southern Vancouver Island.

BC Transit and the Sooke School District are warning commuters of cancellations or alterations to bus routes on Monday due to snowy road conditions.

HeliJet also warned travellers of cancelled flights due to weather.

**SERVICE ALERT** Unfortunately due to weather, flights 718, 718, 720, 721, 723 & 858 between Victoria and Vancouver, and flights 909, 910, 913 & 914 on our Nanaimo route have been cancelled for tonight. Please call 1.800.665.4354 for additional information. — Helijet Intl Inc (@Helijet) February 28, 2023

BC Transit said routes in North Saanich, Central Saanich, Bear Mountain and Metchosin were being cancelled because of weather conditions.

"Our transit supervisors are continuing to closely monitor road conditions throughout the region, and BC Transit will be updating customers as quickly as possible of service impacts," said BC Transit in its update at 2:45 p.m.

"Our team will be working hard to get customers to their destination safely and we ask people to please leave more time for their journey," said the bus operator. "BC Transit appreciates the patience of our customers during this time."

As of Monday afternoon, the following bus routes have been cancelled or altered:

R-32 Not servicing Cordova Bay Hill – Routing one direction only Pat Bay – Sayward

R-35 Cancelled

R-52 Not servicing Bear Mountain, Cairndale/Stornoway/ No Lagoon – Using Sooke – Metchosin – Wishart

R-56/57 Not servicing Goldie/Gourman/Treanor/Phelps/Bellamy – Using Millstream roundabout

R-59/60 Not Servicing Triangle Mountain – Using Latoria - Happy Valley - Sooke Rd in both directions

R-75 Not servicing Tanner Ridge, Benvenuto, Wallace – Using Keating – West Sannich to regular route

R-81 Not servicing Wallace, Benvenuto.

R-85 Not servicing Downey, Madrona, Lands End – Using West Saanich to Wain Road

R-87 Not servicing Dean Park – Remain on East Saanich

R-83 Not servicing Beaver Lake or Quayle Roads – Routing via West Saanich to Interurban

The latest updates on BC Transit service can be found on the BC Transit website, the BC Transit app, or the NextRide app.

Commuters can also sign up for email alerts for specific routes on the BC Transit website.

Meanwhile, SD62 says alternate drop off locations are planned for high elevations of the school district.

The school district says it is reaching out to all families that are affected by the bus route changes. The following routes have been altered due to weather conditions:

Highlands Routes 1, 8, 23 - Please meet the bus at the Millstream Road Intersections (this is for drop-off locations that go on the sideroads up into the Highlands)

East Sooke Routes 32, 33 - Please meet the bus at the Mount Matheson Road and Gillespie Road.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in higher elevations of Greater Victoria, as well as along eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

With snow falling in the region, the Capital Regional District is advising customers to avoid using the Hartland Landfill due to snow, though the landfill is currently open for its regular hours Monday.