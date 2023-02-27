Environment Canada issues new snowfall warnings for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued a new round of snowfall warnings for parts of Vancouver Island on Monday.

The weather office says between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected to fall at higher elevations around Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island, as well as the southern Gulf Islands.

The Malahat highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay, and communities from Duncan to Fanny Bay are at particular risk of higher accumulation.

Forecasters say the snow will start falling late Monday morning and last into Tuesday morning.

"An area of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean will produce an intense band of snow over southern Vancouver Island," according to Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The latest weather warnings come on the heels of a pair of snowstorms last week that downed power lines, closed schools and cancelled transit buses around the island region.