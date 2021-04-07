VICTORIA -- Saanich police are on the lookout for a large metal statue that was stolen from a cemetery during the Easter long weekend.

Police say the 1.5-metre-tall bronze statue was last seen at the Royal Oak Burial Park mausoleum on April 1.

Over the weekend, someone – or multiple people – were able to take the statue by breaking the fasteners that connect the statue to its base.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.