VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver Island Boys and Girls club has taken the next step toward selling a large parcel of rural land it says would generate funding for its programs.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Victoria Foundation has officially listed a 40-acre portion of its 98-acre property on Metchosin Road for sale. The asking price is $2.3 million.

"Beginning today, sales information will be made available to interested individuals and organizations, including those with land conservation or preservation mandates," the foundation said in a news release Friday.

"Information packages will be sent to interested parties, including the District of Metchosin and the Capital Regional District, which may wish to consider purchasing the property as a regional community asset," the release continues.

The proposed sale has proven controversial in the District of Metchosin, which recently held a public hearing on an amendment to its property bylaw aimed at preventing the 40-acre parcel from being subdivided.

The foundation says it's willing to entertain offers on the entire 98-acre property, as well, noting that the land is zoned for multiple uses.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Victoria have used the land for outdoor programming for children and teens for more than 35 years. They purchased the property in 2004 for $1.6 million.

"The eventual sale of the property will ensure more services for more children, youth and families on southern Vancouver Island," the foundation said.

"The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria remains committed to a range of services including youth outreach, mental health and substance use supports, homelessness prevention support, quality out-of-school care for children, and summer camps."