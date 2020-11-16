VICTORIA -- A handgun that was reportedly spotted in Campbell River last week turned out to be a bong, according to Campbell River RCMP.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near a Save-On-Foods grocery store in the community. Mounties say they received a report of a group of people "passing around a handgun" while sitting in a car around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the handgun was actually a bong. One person was arrested at the scene for unrelated criminal matters, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Police released information on the incident as part of a community update on Monday morning.

The Campbell River RCMP detachment has responded to 14,982 calls for service so far this year, an increase of 239 calls over the same period last year, according to police.

In the community update, police said they were also looking for a man related to a robbery at a local pizza shop.

Police say that a man used a replica handgun to rob the Little Caesars Pizza at Merecroft Village around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Police are now searching for a white man who is believed to be in his 40s with a tall, slender build and a curly black mullet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.