Body of missing man found in Saanich
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:51AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:24PM PDT
Missing man Tim Elliot was last seen in the Elk Lake area on Sept. 12: (Saanich Police / Facebook)
VICTORIA -- Police say the remains of a man who went missing in Saanich earlier this week have been found at Elk Lake.
Saanich police say the body of Tim Elliot, 28, was discovered near a private dock at Elk Lake close to where he was last seen on Sept. 12.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Police say that his family and the BC Coroners Service have been notified.
