VICTORIA -- Police say the remains of a man missing from Metchosin for almost three months have been discovered.

Steven Grant, 53, had been missing from his home since Jan. 30.

His disappearance prompted a missing-person report and Grant was the subject of search efforts in the area.

Hikers in the Sea to Sea Regional Park near Sooke found his body Sunday, according to the RCMP.

Police say they do not believe there is any criminality involved in his death.