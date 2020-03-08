VANCOUVER -- The family of a missing young man on Cortes Island says his body was found Thursday, almost exactly one month after his disappearance.

Miles Meester, 20, was last seen alive near Manson's Landing on the island on the evening of Feb. 6. He had been living on the island for the last year, according to his family.

On Friday, Meester's family said in a post on the blog dedicated to finding him that his body had been found.

"We are sad to let you all know that yesterday our beautiful Miles’ body was found," the post read. "Thank you so much for all of your love. We are devastated, but also at peace knowing that he is not lost anymore."

Since the announcement, condolences have been pouring in on the Facebook page searchers used to coordinate their efforts.