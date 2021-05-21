Advertisement
Body found in Cowichan River in Duncan, RCMP say
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 6:05PM PDT Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 6:07PM PDT
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Mounties on Vancouver Island say they recovered a body from the Cowichan River in Duncan Friday afternoon.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP tell CTV News Vancouver Island they were called to the river around 1:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in the river. His identity is unknown, police said, adding that it was too early to determine the cause of death.
The body was spotted near a bridge over the river, police said.