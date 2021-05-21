VANCOUVER -- Mounties on Vancouver Island say they recovered a body from the Cowichan River in Duncan Friday afternoon.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP tell CTV News Vancouver Island they were called to the river around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in the river. His identity is unknown, police said, adding that it was too early to determine the cause of death.

The body was spotted near a bridge over the river, police said.