Body found after fire at abandoned building in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after the body of an adult was found following a fire at an abandoned building on Sunday.

Mounties say a patrol officer spotted smoke coming from the building located at 85 Wallace St. just after midnight and called other first responders.

Two people who were inside at the time of the fire and made it out before crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters arrived soon after and extinguished the blaze. Crews then entered the building and located the deceased person on the first floor.

RCMP forensic investigators, Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigators and the BC Coroners Service are now trying to determine the cause of the fire and how the person died.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say they do not believe foul play is involved.

"All we can say at this point is that an individual was found deceased inside the building," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien told CTV News.

Mounties believe that people were camping inside the building at the time of the fire.

The vacant property has been the site of several break-ins and fires since its closure more than a year ago.

The building used to be the Caledonia Medical Clinic and will eventually be demolished to make way for new construction.

The site has temporary fencing around the perimeter and all doors and windows have been boarded up.

Investigators were back Monday morning to do further examination of the scene and building.

The deceased person has not yet been identified, police said Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.