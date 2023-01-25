Squatters believed to have started fire inside abandoned Nanaimo building

A late Wednesday morning fire in downtown Nanaimo is believed to have been sparked by people squatting inside an abandoned building, which used to be a medical clinic.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at 430 Campbell St. just before 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could been seen coming out of the two-storey building.

A person standing outside the building told fire crews that there was a fire inside, and that someone may still be in the building on the second floor.

"The building has been boarded and fenced so getting access was difficult," said Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Stuart Kenning.

"The crews did gain access, extinguished the fire and they did not find anyone else in the building," he said.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. (CTV News)Fire damage was caused to one room on the first floor and there was smoke damage throughout most of the building.

Fire crews are treating this fire as suspicious and are working with RCMP and city bylaw to determine a cause.

Twenty firefighters and five apparatus’ attended the call.

Traffic was also re-routed while firefighters attended the scene.

The vacant building is believed to be scheduled for demolition, according to fire crews.