A family of black bears that camped out in a tree near a Courtenay elementary school has been relocated, according to the province.

A conservation officer was called to the area of Lake Trail Road Monday morning after a mother bear and several cubs were spotted near Arden Elementary, according to B.C.'s environment ministry.

A video posted to Facebook shows the mother bear and at least three tiny cubs climbing down a tree in the front yard of a property.

The family of bears is then seen scurrying back up the tree frantically, apparently spooked by a man pushing a stroller on the nearby road.

The ministry said a conservation officer was able to corral the bears to a green space just west of Arden Elementary School.

The officer also issued a written warning to one homeowner over insecure attractants and advised people at two other properties, the ministry said.

Staff at Arden Elementary School were asked to share information with students regarding human-bear conflict and managing bear attractants.

The Conservation Officer Service asks anyone who comes into conflict with wildlife to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.