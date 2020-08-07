VICTORIA -- Passengers aboard a recent flight from Victoria to Calgary are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms after a COVID-19 exposure on the aircraft.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says at least one coronavirus case is associated with WestJet flight 538, which left Victoria on July 29.

Passengers in rows five to 11 are considered the most at risk and should monitor for symptoms associated with the virus for 14 days, according to the BCCDC.

The infectious disease centre says passengers should take their temperature daily and avoid the use of fever-reducing medications, like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as these can mask the early symptoms of the virus.

Two flights added to the exposures page today: https://t.co/iqdR374TyU

- July 29: WestJet Flight 538, Victoria to Calgary

- August 1: United Airlines Flight 375, San Francisco to Vancouver pic.twitter.com/yPuyMnopNm — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) August 6, 2020

If any passenger develops a fever, cough or sore throat following the flight, they are asked to self-isolate and contact a health-care provider or call 811 for instructions.

On July 13 an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Victoria reported a COVID-19 exposure event. The affected rows on that flight, Air Canada 8073, were not reported by the BCCDC.