BC Transit warns of potential cancellations in Comox Valley
BC Transit says travellers in the Comox Valley should be prepared for potential route changes or cancellations this week due to a labour shortage.
The bus operator says that some routes may be altered or cancelled "on short notice," with the service disruptions estimated to last about one as of Friday.
If a trip is cancelled, alerts will be issued on the BC Transit website, as well as the NextRide and Transit App.
Commuters can also visit the BC Transit website to sign up for route-specific alerts, which will be automatically emailed to them.
BC Transit says it's working on hiring more drivers for the Comox Valley Regional Transit System.
Anyone interested in a driving position can apply online.
Earlier this week, BC Transit also warned of potential cancellations in Victoria.
A "bus part requiring maintenance" is to blame for the potential cancellations or service disorients.
The vehicle part is affecting roughly seven per cent of the company's active fleet in the region, or 22 buses.
These buses will not return to service until a full investigation into the issue is complete, according to BC Transit.
It's unclear how long that investigation will take, and travellers are encouraged to check the BC Transit website or relevant apps for any cancellations or service notices.
