BC Transit warns of possible cancellations in Victoria

BC Transit is warning travellers of possible route cancellations in Victoria beginning Monday.

The bus operator says a "bus part requiring maintenance" is affecting approximately seven per cent of the company's active fleet, or 22 buses, meaning there may not be enough vehicles to complete scheduled service.

On Sunday, BC Transit warned that some cancellations could occur Monday morning. However, enough buses were secured to complete Monday's scheduled service.

The same can't be said for Monday afternoon, or the days to come.

"We are anticipating some trip cancellations beginning this afternoon," said BC Transit in a statement Monday.

Commuters are encouraged to check the BC Transit website regularly for updates on route cancellations or other service notices.

The alerts can also be found on the NextRide app or Transit App. Travellers can also subscribe to route-specific alerts on the BC Transit website.

BC Transit says the affected vehicles are not part of any recall.

"In alignment with industry safety standards, BC Transit has removed these 22 buses from service out of an abundance of caution," said the bus operator.

"Further investigation is required to verify the condition and scope of the potential issue."

BC Transit says the affected buses will remain out of service until all testing is complete. There's no timeline yet on when that work will be finished.