BC Transit to build first electric charging station in Victoria

A BC Transit bus on Douglas Street in Victoria on Sept. 1, 2021. (CTV News). A BC Transit bus on Douglas Street in Victoria on Sept. 1, 2021. (CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck

Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario