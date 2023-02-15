Express bus service to connect Langford, downtown Victoria this spring

A new express bus route is set to launch this spring between Langford, B.C., and downtown Victoria.

The BC Transit RapidBus route will launch on April 10, replacing the existing Route 50, with a faster and more comfortable ride, the company says.

The new bus will arrive at least every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Extra buses will also be added during rush hours.

"The goal of RapidBus is to connect areas with the highest travel demands in the region using a combination of corridor treatments, branded services, and improved station amenities," BC Transit said in a release Wednesday.

"This new RapidBus service will provide connected, frequent, fast, and reliable transit service that will increase ridership and support local governments in meeting their sustainable land use, climate and transportation goals."

The West Shore to Downtown route is the first phase of the region's RapidBus Implementation Strategy. Similar RapidBus routes are also being explored for the Saanich Peninsula and the McKenzie Avenue corridor.