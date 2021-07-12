VICTORIA -- BC Hydro is currently investigating and repairing damage to submarine cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.

The company says it noticed an oil leak in one of its underwater cables on July 8. BC Hydro then shut down the cable, which runs from Vancouver Island to the Sunshine Coast.

The energy provider says the leak has been contained and repairs are ongoing, though it's currently unclear what the cause of the damage was. No customers have been impacted, says the company.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro says that two other underwater cables appear to have some "bulging" taking place.

The company noticed the bulging over the weekend, and it's investigating whether or not the province's record-breaking heat wave was a source of the damage.

BC Hydro says an inspection of its submarine cables that service Vancouver Island was conducted in mid-June, and no damage was identified at the time.

The company has since reduced the load running through the bulging cables as it investigates the incident.

BC Hydro says some large industrial customers may need to reduce their energy usage in the future, depending on what the investigation finds.

"The safety and reliability of the electrical system is BC Hydro’s top priority," said the company in a release Monday.

"The contingency measures being undertaken are part of its commitment to ensure the continued delivery of safe and reliable power to customers on Vancouver Island."

BC Hydro says additional contingency plans are in place if electricity usage needs to be reduced on Vancouver Island.

Currently, power is being generated on the island through both BC Hydro and independent power producers.