VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is asking travellers to avoid all non-essential ferry travel amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ferry service says boats will continue to operate between the Lower mainland, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, but travellers are asked to only take the ferries when necessary.

"None of us should be travelling if it is not essential,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO, in a statement.

"We want our customers that need to travel to know that we have taken steps to keep ferry travel as safe as possible. We are asking our customers to adhere to safe practices for their own safety and for the safety of BC Ferries employees."

The ferry service says enhanced cleaning measures are in place aboard all operating vessels. BC Ferries is also recommending passengers remain in their vehicles on most decks to restrict contact with other passengers.

The ferry service earlier closed its food and retail services and restricted cash payments to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More information about the ferry service's COVID-19 measures nd adjusted schedules is available here.