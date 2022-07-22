BC Ferries ousts CEO amid staff shortages, cancellations

BC Ferries made the unexpected announcement Friday that it had fired its CEO Mark Collins, effective immediately.

Collins had been CEO since 2017, and the company says it's letting go of the executive before the end of his contract.

BC Ferries says the amount of severance he is entitled to "has not yet been finalized."

Collins will be replaced by interim CEO Jill Sharland, who joined the company in 2020.

Before being named interim CEO, Sharland was acting as the company's vice president and CFO.

"She will continue to fulfill her duties as CFO as she leads the company in the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable ferry service to coastal British Columbia," said BC Ferries in a statement Friday.

BC Ferries says the search for a new, permanent CEO will begin in the near future.

"Like many organizations, BC Ferries has faced recent staffing shortages, service interruptions and COVID-related challenges," said BC Ferries board chair Joy MacPhail in a statement.

"There are no quick fixes to these systemic challenges but as a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability," she said.

BC Ferries has come under fire in recent years for cancelling or delaying ferries unexpectedly.

The service disruptions have largely been blamed on staffing challenges amid the pandemic, and difficulties attracting experienced mariners.

MacPhail says the company is grateful for the work Collins put in during his time as BC Ferries CEO and that the company wishes him well "in all future endeavors."

Before becoming CEO in 2017, Collins served in "numerous executive-level positions" within BC Ferries since 2004.