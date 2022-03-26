BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season

BC Ferries vessels are seen at Tsawwassen ferry terminal. (Murray Titus) BC Ferries vessels are seen at Tsawwassen ferry terminal. (Murray Titus)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario