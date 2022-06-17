BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row

For the second weekend in a row, BC Ferries has cancelling sailings along its Vancouver to Victoria route.

On Thursday, BC Ferries said staff shortages have led to the cancellation of four sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Sunday, June 19.

The four cancelled sailings are:

4:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

6:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

8:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

10:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

Two sailings on the same route were also cancelled Friday due to a staff shortage.

The two cancelled sailings for Friday, June 17 are:

4:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

6:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

BC Ferries says it needs to have a minimum number of crew members on board on each sailing to respond to potential emergencies under Transport Canada regulations.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew," said BC Ferries in a notice Friday.

"That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we would notify customers immediately."

Last weekend, BC Ferries had to cancel sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Friday and Sunday.

Several morning sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale were also cancelled last Friday, but were reinstated early that same morning.

BC Ferries says passengers with reservations on cancelled sailings can contact its Customer Service Centre for details on refunds, or for potential placement on alternate sailings later that day.

The ferry operator has been dealing with an ongoing staff shortage despite the company saying it hired 850 people so far this year, with efforts to hire more amid the busy summer season.