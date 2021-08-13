VICTORIA -- The fourth of six hybrid BC Ferries vessels has arrived in Victoria's Point Hope Maritime, some 10,700 nautical miles from where it was built.

The Island-class ferry, temporarily named the Island 4, arrived at Ogden Point on Friday after travelling 67 days at sea from Romania.

The Island 4 will join the Island 3 at Point Hope Maritime to undergo final inspections. Both ferries are expected to enter service next year along the Quadra Island and Gabriola Island routes.

Two other hybrid ferries are already in service, and the fifth Island-class ferry recently set off from Romania to Vancouver Island on Aug. 6.

All Island-class ferries are able to run entirely on electric power. However, BC Ferries says they will remain hybrid-powered until shore power is available to the company.

Besides reducing emissions, BC Ferries says that each Island-class ferry also produces less underwater noise compared to a standard diesel-powered vessel, improving conditions for marine animals.

"With two identical Island-class vessels already in service, BC Ferries is beginning to realize the benefits of standardization," said the company Thursday.

"Dock fits and crew familiarization for Island 4 is well underway, reducing logistical, operational, training and maintenance costs, contributing to a more efficient ferry system overall."