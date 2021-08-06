VICTORIA -- BC Ferries' fifth hybrid electric vessel, temporarily named the Island 5, has just begun its journey from Romania to Vancouver Island.

The voyage is expected to take about 60 days, as the Island 5 travels roughly 10,700 nautical miles to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria for final inspections.

Four other Island Class hybrid ferries are already in use in BC Ferries' fleet, or are en route to British Columbia.

The most recent ferry, the Island 3, arrived in Victoria for final inspection in late July.

According to BC Ferries, the introduction of more Island Class ferries is part of the company's plan to streamline its fleet.

"Today, we have 35 vessels in 17 different classes across our fleet," said BC Ferries vice president Cpt. Jamie Marshall in a statement Wednesday.

"We are aiming to create approximately six classes of vessels in the future," he said.

BC Ferries says that by having fewer types of vessels, crew can have an easier time working on different ships as needed, and equipment and repairs are more interchangeable within the fleet.

"Standardization helps us dramatically improve resiliency in our fleet by allowing us to move vessels around to replace each other during refits, repairs and unexpected challenges, and it provides a more consistent travel experience for our customers," said Marshall.

Each Island Class ferry can carry up to 400 passengers and crew, and at least 47 vehicles.

BC Ferries notes that each hybrid ferry is capable of full electric operation, but they will remain hybrid-powered until shore power is available.

The Island 3, 4 and 5 will enter service in 2022, according to BC Ferries.