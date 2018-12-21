

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The BC Conservative party says it will participate in the upcoming provincial byelection in Nanaimo and expects to name its candidate in the coming weeks.

The party, which currently has no representation in the legislature, made the announcement Friday in a news release welcoming the results of a mail-in referendum that rejected electoral reform.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says those results show the riding voted 54 per cent against any change and believes that does not bode well for the NDP or Green parties, which supported some type of proportional representation.

The Nanaimo seat has been held for years by the New Democrats, but if the Liberals capture it they would tie the NDP/Green alliance with 43 seats in the legislature each.

The B.C. New Democrats acclaimed member of Parliament Sheila Malcolmson as their candidate in Nanaimo last week and she pledged to resign her seat in the federal riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith as soon as the byelection is called.

The Liberals have already nominated local businessman Tony Harris while retired teacher Michele Ney is representing the Green party and Robin Richardson is running for the Vancouver Island Party.