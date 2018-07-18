

A Chemainus community some have taken to calling the "no-fun" neighbourhood got a much needed boost of bliss on Wednesday.

Artisan Gardens, a small strata-run community, made headlines in June when homeowners voted 15-4 in favour of a bylaw banning play on the roadway.

"A roadway may not be used for play, including hockey, baseball, basketball, skateboarding, chalk artistry, bicycling or other sports and recreational activities," the bylaw read.

Some parents voiced their frustration and disappointment over the bylaw, arguing kids should be able to participate in activities like riding their bikes in front of their homes under supervision.

Others have ignored it entirely.

"I still haven't received any official notice, so we're going to keep playing," said parent Crystal Clarke, who rents a home in the community.

Sports like street hockey and baseball have also been banned and so far, some strata members haven't bowed to pressure to change the rule.

"It's embarrassing to me that I live here and that's the circumstances with the children," said strata board member Marilyn Schultz. "I would really like to see it resolved."

Renter Brittny Townley told CTV News that some residents in the community have avoided addressing the ban.

"There's a gentleman who lives right across the road from me, and he said that he thought it was maybe a little bit too harsh because it was written up by a lawyer," she said.

The story stirred up so much debate that it piqued the interest of sporting goods giant Canadian Tire, who on Wednesday delivered a treat for the kids who are affected by the bylaw.

A massive donation of games, squirt guns, inflatable pools and other outdoor activities were donated by the Canadian Tire in Duncan.

"I don't know if it's a forever solution, but it's a solution for this summer or a few weeks for these kids to have some fun this year," said Scott Bridger, general manager of the Duncan Canadian Tire.

Parents said the delivery went a long way into taking some of the sting out of the new rules.

"Definitely got a little teary-eyed," said Clarke.

"We've had nothing but overwhelming support from our surrounding communities," said strata board member Christa Howard. "We're just thrilled that Canadian Tire is stepping in to sort of say 'Hey, we've got your back too.'"

As for the kids, they had one simple message for the business that gave them bags upon bags of toys: "Thank you!"