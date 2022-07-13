B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
The U.S.-based publisher called Tofino, B.C., one of the best places to visit in 2022, largely because of its scenic views, access to outdoor activities, and luxury resorts.
The longstanding magazine highlighted Tofino's ample wildlife tours, trails, and sandy beaches as just a few reasons to visit the community.
During the winter, Time says that Tofino is home to "epic storm-watching opportunities and a thriving cold-water surfing scene."
The magazine also pointed to the opening of a new walking and cycling path in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, which connects to Tofino.
The nearly $51 million trail opened in late June and spans 25 kilometres.
Beaches on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C. (iStock)
Tofino was just one of two Canadian destinations to make the list, with the other being Toronto, Ont.
Time's list of the "World's Greatest Places of 2022" did not rank each of the 50 locations in any particular order.
Other locations include the Galapagos Islands, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the city of Seoul, Korea – and even an out-of-this-world location, the International Space Station.
Time says that handful of tourists have made their way to the orbiting station, with average prices for a short trip being upwards of $20 million.
The magazine built its list of top 50 places in the world for 2022 by reviewing nominations from its "international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."
