B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine

B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine

MacKenzie Beach in Tofino, B.C., is pictured. (District of Tofino/Facebook) MacKenzie Beach in Tofino, B.C., is pictured. (District of Tofino/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario