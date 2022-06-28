New path for cyclists, pedestrians opens near Tofino

New path for cyclists, pedestrians opens near Tofino

Called ʔapsčiik t̓ašii (pronounced ups-cheek ta-shee), the path spans the length of the national park's Long Beach region. (Parks Canada) Called ʔapsčiik t̓ašii (pronounced ups-cheek ta-shee), the path spans the length of the national park's Long Beach region. (Parks Canada)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down

After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario