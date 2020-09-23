VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update this afternoon on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 96 new cases of the virus in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 8,304 cases since the pandemic began.

She also announced there were 1,465 active cases of the virus in the province, representing 522 fewer active cases since Monday.

The reason for the drop was a spike in recoveries that was largely the result of a delay in the reporting recovery data in the Vancouver area, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were no new deaths from the virus recorded Tuesday, leaving B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll at 227 people.

There are currently 61 people in hospital with the coronavirus, including 22 people in intensive care.

There were no new cases reported in the Island Health region Tuesday, where there have been 203 cases of the virus recorded since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 2,984 cases recorded in the Vancouver Coastal health region and 4,254 cases recorded in the Fraser Health region. The Interior Health region has recorded 511 COVID-19 cases, and the Northern Health region has recorded 266 cases.

Approximately 86 people who live outside of Canada have also tested positive for the virus in B.C.

Approximately 6,589 people who contracted the coronavirus are now considered fully recovered as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.