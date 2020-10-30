VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, health officials announced 234 new cases of the virus, and one more death related to COVID-19.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,109 since the pandemic began, and death toll to 262.

There are now 2,344 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 86 people who are in hospital for treatment, 24 of whom require critical care.

Three new cases of the virus were discovered in the Island Health region Thursday, bringing the health authority’s total number of cases to 256 since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 10 were considered active as of Thursday, none of which required hospitalization.

On Thursday, Henry said that recent cases of COVID-19 had disproportionately been affecting the Fraser Health region. However, she cautioned everyone across B.C. to continue to follow provincial health guidelines and keep their social circles small and consistent.

She reiterated that a new provincial health order prohibits large gatherings inside of private homes. Gatherings in residences are restricted to just the people that live there plus a maximum of six guests. The reminder came ahead of the Halloween weekend.

As of Thursday, 5,714 people were under active public health monitoring due to exposure to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 11,448 people have recovered from the virus in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.