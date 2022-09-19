B.C. to lift campfire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island

British Columbia is lifting its campfire ban for coastal regions of the province, including Vancouver Island, this week.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the prohibition will lift at noon on Tuesday for the Coastal Fire Centre region, which spans the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and the Gulf Islands.

The end of the prohibition means campfires, tiki torches, outdoor stoves and fireplaces will once again be permitted in the region.

The wildfire service said Monday the fire danger has declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

However, the province said "the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire," adding "it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations."

Anyone planning to have a campfire or use outdoor stoves is advised to check with their municipality to ensure there are no local burning prohibitions in place first.

While campfires will be allowed in the region Tuesday, category two and three fires – including fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages – will remain prohibited until Oct. 28 unless the order is rescinded early.

The campfire ban was imposed in early August as warm, dry weather led to an outbreak of wildfires across the province.

There were 174 active wildfires still burning in B.C. on Monday, including 10 fires on Vancouver Island.