B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii

British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.

The province's Coastal Fire Centre says the ban includes all "category two" and "category three" fires and takes effect at noon on Friday.

The ban does not restrict campfires, which are still allowed so long as they are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide, or smaller.

"Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire," the province said in a release announcing the ban Wednesday.

Cooking stoves powered by gas, propane or briquettes are also still permitted under the ban.

However, the ban does prohibit the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, exploding targets, burn barrels, burn cages and air-curtain burners.

The prohibition is expected to reduce the risk of wildfires with the recent arrival of warmer, drier weather, the province says.

All highlighted areas are covered by the Costal Fire Centre ban on category two and category three fires. (Coastal Fire Centre)

The ban is scheduled to remain in place until Oct. 28 unless explicitly rescinded by the province.

The prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise by a local government.

PENALTIES

Anyone found in breach of a fire ban may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150 and be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

If convicted in court, the perpetrator could be fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, according to the province.

(Province of B.C.)

The province defines "category two" fires as an open fire, other than a campfire, that

a) burns material in one pile not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width

b) burns material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, or

c) burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

The province defines "category three" fires as an open fire, other than a campfire, that

a) burns material concurrently in three or more piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width

b) burns material in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width

c) burns one or more windrows, or

d) burns stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares