VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 in the province Wednesday.

The update will be livestreamed on this page starting at 3 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,541 infections since the outbreak began.

On a positive note, health officials announced the virus had caused no deaths over the previous 24 hours.

"I am extremely pleased that today, for the first time in a while, we've had no new deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia," Henry said. "That is good news for us."

Most of B.C.'s cases have been found in the Lower Mainland, with 1,261 found in the Fraser Health region and 897 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 127 cases in the Island Health region, 194 in the Interior and 62 cases in the Northern Health region.

"We're obviously pleased that there are no deaths to report today and only 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C.," said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday.

Henry said there have been no new outbreaks in the community or in health-care centres.

There are currently 258 active cases of the virus in B.C., with 37 of those patients in hospital and seven of them in critical or intensive care.

A total of 2,122 people in B.C. who contracted COVID-19 are now considered fully recovered.

"As we slowly make this transition, we can spend more time with others," Henry said. "We may see an increase in cases and that is what we in public health are preparing for."

In apparent reference to Toronto and places in the U.S. where weekend gatherings flouted public health guidelines on physical distancing, Dix asked British Columbians to focus on positive steps the province is making.

"While we watch how others manage their pandemic response, the lead to follow right now is our own," Dix said.

"The past few days have offered some images from other jurisdictions where efforts to stop the spread appear to have paused in some places, where the sacrifices made to keep people safe appear for the moment to have been forgotten," the health minister added.

"I'd ask everyone to remember that not all jurisdictions started their pandemic quite as early as B.C. did. But by staying 100 per cent committed to our effort, and by remaining 100 per cent all-in on our B.C. COVID-19 response, we find ourselves choosing social, surgical and economic renewal – not being forced into it."