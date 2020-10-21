VICTORIA -- British Columbia has added 203 cases of COVID-19 to its total over the last 24 hours, the first time the daily case-count in the province has grown by more than 200.

The new cases bring the province over the 12,000-case mark overall, and come alongside two more deaths from the virus. The previous daily high for new cases was 179 on Sept. 18.

There are currently 1,766 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., a number that has grown significantly since the start of the month.

Seventy people are in hospital with the disease, including 21 who are in intensive care.

Wednesday's numbers came in the form of a written update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown.

The pair also announced three new outbreaks in health-care facilities: at Three Links Care Centre in Vancouver, Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley and Baillie House in Maple Ridge.

Fraser Health said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that single staff members at Fort Langley Seniors Community and Baillie House facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 12,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C., and there have been 256 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.