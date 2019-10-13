

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - A scooter driver is not the stereotypical perpetrator of an act of road rage.

And yet, that's exactly the situation a dashboard camera caught in Kelowna recently.

Vivian, who declined to give her last name, provided the video to Castanet.net. She said she was driving her Volkswagen Beetle behind a transit bus on Glenmore Drive, getting ready to turn onto Summit Drive, when the incident occurred.

"He sped off and hit it with his fist," Vivian said, describing the scooter driver who left a dent in her passenger-side fender.

She said the man swore at her as he attacked the car, complaining that she was in the bike lane.

Vivian reported the incident to the RCMP, but she says she's not looking for revenge. She just wants to identify the man because of his foul language, she said.