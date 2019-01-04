

The Canadian Press





British Columbia continues to lead the nation when it comes to putting people to work.

Statistics Canada numbers show B.C.'s jobless rate in December was 4.4 per cent.

That's one full percentage point below Ontario, which has the second-lowest rate, and 12 basis points below the federal figure of 5.6 per cent.

Economists say employment growth across Canada in 2018 was mostly concentrated in the services sectors, which generated 151,000 positions compared with an increase of just over 12,000 jobs in goods-producing industries.

In B.C., data shows Kelowna's unemployment rate dropped last month to 3.3 per cent from the November setting of 3.9.

Rates in Victoria and Abbotsford-Mission also nudged down, but the number of jobless people in Vancouver was up in December to 4.4 per cent from 4.1