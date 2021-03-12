VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has removed gendered language terms from nearly 70 provincial regulations in an effort to be more inclusive.

Approximately 600 instances of gendered language, including terms like "he" and "she," "brother" and "sister," "husband" and "wife," have been changed to "more neutral language to consider all gender identities," according to the province.

Dozens of regulations across 15 B.C. ministries have been updated as of Thursday through the province's "Better Regulations for British Columbians" process.

The process is an annual regulatory checkup designed to update, clarify, correct or repeal outdated information in the province's regulations.

"These important updates signal that all folks across gender diversity are valued in our social fabric here in B.C.," said Elijah Zimmerman, executive director of the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, in a statement Wednesday.

"Being intentional with inclusive language is a form of welcoming and belonging, and a positive step toward uplifting gender-diverse experiences," he said.

The province says that "600 instances of outdated gender language" have been removed, as work continues on updating 3,400 more instances of gendered language.

Some of the nearly 70 regulations that have been updated so far include the Family Law Act Regulation, the Employment Standards Regulation, and the Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation.

"Language matters. It allows people to feel recognized and affirmed," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, on Wednesday.

"We believe outdated language that prevents people from being seen for who they are should be removed to help tackle gender bias."