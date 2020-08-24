Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Canadian emergency room visits dropped 25 per cent in early stages of pandemic: report
Health officials warn parents should look out for resurgence of 'polio-like' illness in children
Parents, advocates for children with disabilities share concerns over school reopening plans
As wastewater testing for COVID-19 grows, researchers wonder if it's infectious
'No food category is immune': How the pandemic is causing rising grocery prices
Vaccine tracker: The top contenders to stop the novel coronavirus
U.S. FDA announces emergency authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommended
Travel guru Rick Steves on why he's not travelling yet, and when tourism will rebound