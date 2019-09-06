

The Canadian Press





For the first time in two years, B.C. cannot claim the lowest jobless rate in the country, but Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston says the province's economy is still performing well.

Statistics Canada numbers show unemployment in B.C. jumped in August to five per cent from 4.4 per cent the month earlier, giving the province the second-lowest rate behind Quebec, which posted a rate of 4.7 per cent last month, down two basis points since July.

The number of people looking for work across the country is set at 5.7 per cent, unchanged from July and near a four-year low.

Ralston says B.C. has created nearly 74,000 jobs over the last year, but some sectors, such as forestry, are not feeling the benefits of a strong labour market and growing economy.

He says his ministry remains committed to standing up for those workers.